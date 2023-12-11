Westernzagros Resources Joins APIKUR

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

WesternZagros Resources has joined the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) , becoming its seventh member.

According to a statement from APIKUR:

WesternZagros is a privately held American owned company with offices in Calgary, Canada, and in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. It has invested over $1 billion in oil and gas exploration and production in Iraq's Kurdistan Region since 2005, achieving significant oil and gas discoveries.

Collectively, APIKUR members produce more than 50 percent of all oil in Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

WesternZagros holds two Production Sharing Contracts in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, outlining the framework for the exploration and production of both crude oil and natural gas. These agreements establish the fiscal parameters governing the development of oil and natural gas fields within the Kurdamir and Garmian [pictured] Blocks, with separate contracts dedicated to each specific block.

"APIKUR's voice is stronger with the addition of WesternZagros," said Myles B. Caggins III, APIKUR spokesman. "All APIKUR member companies share the same goal of resuming full oil production and exports for the benefit of stakeholders, employees, and the economy of Iraq."

APIKUR member companies are DNO , Genel Energy , Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) , HKN Energy, Hunt Oil , ShaMaran Petroleum and WesternZagros .

(Source: APIKUR)

(Picture: WesternZagros)