Iraqi Chamber Of Commerce Explores Collaboration With UK

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

A delegation from the Federation of Iraqi of Chambers of Commerce (FICC) , led by Abdulrazzaq Al-Zuhairi, held a meeting with the Iraqi Ambassador to London, Mohammed Jafar Al-Sadr, at the Iraqi Embassy in London.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Head of the State Council Dr. Abdul Latif Naif, Dr. Najib Shakir Mahmoud, Director General of the Legal Department at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and the economic department staff of the embassy, discussed various economic aspects between Iraq and the United Kingdom.

Key topics included the Chamber's interest in fostering economic collaboration with the UK, increasing bilateral trade, facilitating the entry of businessmen from both countries, participating in trade exhibitions, and exploring the benefits of British commercial arbitration centers. The latter is particularly relevant as Iraq is in the process of legislating an arbitration law seen as crucial for attracting investors.

Ambassador Al-Sadr expressed a strong desire to open avenues for economic cooperation, establishing robust economic bridges to serve this partnership. The embassy affirmed its readiness to support all economic activities between the two countries.

(Source: FICC)