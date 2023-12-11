               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transalta Declares Dividends


12/11/2023 8:48:29 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -
The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC ) declared the following quarterly dividend on its Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares for the period starting from and including December 31, 2023, up to but excluding March 31, 2024:

Preferred
Shares

TSX Stock
Symbol

Dividend
 Rate

Dividend Per
 Share

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Series A

TA.D

2.877
%

$0.17981

March 1, 2024

March 31, 2024

Series B*

TA.E

7.072
%

$0.43958

March 1, 2024

March 31, 2024

Series C

TA.F

5.854
%

$0.36588

March 1, 2024

March 31, 2024

Series D*

TA.G

8.142
%

$0.50609

March 1, 2024

March 31, 2024

Series E

TA.H

6.894
%

$0.43088

March 1, 2024

March 31, 2024

Series G

TA.J

4.988
%

$0.31175

March 1, 2024

March 31, 2024

*Please note the quarterly floating rate on the Series B and Series D Preferred Shares will be reset every quarter.

All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars except where noted. When the dividend payment date falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is made the following business day.

About TransAlta Corporation:
 TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 112 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and its climate change strategy with CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. TransAlta has achieved a 68 per cent reduction in GHG emissions or 22 million tonnes since 2015 and has received scores of A- from CDP and AA from MSCI.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its website at transalta .

SOURCE TransAlta Corporation

MENAFN11122023003732001241ID1107575031

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search