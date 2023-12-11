Global Fork Sensors Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Relevance Of Accurate Monitoring & Inspection Widens Business Case

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global Fork Sensors Market to Reach $500.7 Million by 2030

The global market for Fork Sensors estimated at US$292.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$500.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$238.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ultrasonic segment is estimated at 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report on fork sensors begins with an introduction to the topic, providing readers with a brief synopsis of what fork sensors are and their ideal use for detecting small parts. It highlights a specific type of fork sensor that combines the benefits of ultrasonic and light-based sensors, making it a versatile sensing technology.

The report delves into tuning fork sensors, explaining their definition and functionality. It introduces an innovative tuning fork sensing technology-based sensor and outlines the benefits of using such sensors. Various applications for tuning fork sensors are explored, showcasing their versatility across industries.

The global fork sensors market is discussed in terms of prospects and outlook. The analysis is categorized by type, with optical fork sensors expected to witness high growth. The report also breaks down the market by end-use, with a focus on manufacturing, packaging & labeling, and other end-uses.

The report offers insights into the competitive scenario of the fork sensors market, presenting the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and assessing the competitive market presence by categorizing players as strong, active, niche, or trivial on a worldwide scale. Recent market activity is summarized, providing insights into the industry's latest developments and trends.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $69 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

Regional analysis is provided, highlighting the sales breakdown between developed and developing regions. Geographic regions are ranked by CAGR for sales from 2020 to 2027, including China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, USA, Japan, Europe, and Canada.

The Fork Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$69 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$65.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Demand in Packaging & Labeling Applications

Fork Sensors Facilitate Seamless Coordination in Quality Control and Track & Trace in Packaging Processes

Sophisticated Fork Sensors Come to the Fore for Labeling Machines

Printing & Packaging Made Easier in Consumer Goods Processing

Emphasis on Automation and Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Widen Business Opportunities

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Industrial Robots Usage to Spike Post COVID-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers)

Demand for Robust Identification Technologies for Real-Time Tracing in Food Industry Bodes Well

Healthy Trajectory in Food & Beverages Sector Augurs Well

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Expanding IIoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Relevance of Accurate Monitoring & Inspection Widens Business Case

Technology Advancements & Innovations Steer Momentum Leuze's GSX Fork Sensor: A Breakthrough Design

Schneider Electric SE

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Pepperl + Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH

Omega Engineering, Inc.

IFM Electronic GmbH

Balluff GmbH

Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. KG

SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH

Baumer Electric AG

Di-Soric GmbH & Co. KG

Powelectrics Ltd.

M.D. Micro Detectors SpA

Sapcon Instruments (P) Ltd. Photon Controls India Pvt., Ltd.

