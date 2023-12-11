(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Updated data from BEACON continued to demonstrate significant, consistent reductions in protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) > 40% and improvements in sunlight tolerance



Robust and consistent improvements across all measures of sunlight tolerance, including >3x improvement over historical control of precedented pivotal endpoint



Bitopertin was generally well-tolerated with stable hemoglobin at both dose levels

Earlier today, Disc also announced initial positive data from the phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in myelofibrosis patients with anemia, demonstrating improvements in hemoglobin and reductions in transfusion burden

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today presented updated results from the phase 2 open-label BEACON study of bitopertin, an orally administered glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) inhibitor, in patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) as an oral presentation at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting. The updated data are consistent with and confirm the initial positive results presented in June, demonstrating significant decreases in PPIX, robust and consistent improvements in sunlight tolerance across all study measures, including the precedented pivotal endpoint, and improvements in patient quality of life.

“This has been a tremendous ASH meeting for Disc, as we presented data across our two most advanced programs. We are especially proud and excited to present the updated results from BEACON, which reflect a more robust open label data set and clearly indicate that reducing PPIX with bitopertin has the potential to result in dramatic benefits for patients with EPP. Importantly, this improvement was observed across every efficacy measure of the study, including our analysis of the precedented pivotal endpoint, cumulative time in light over 6 months, which we debuted at this meeting,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer.“With these results and the positive initial efficacy data from the DISC-0974 myelofibrosis study that we presented earlier today, Disc is preparing to enter its next stage of growth. We look forward to next year as we advance our full portfolio and obtain the readouts from AURORA and other studies.”

The BEACON study (ACTRN12622000799752) is a randomized, open-label, parallel-arm study that enrolled 22 adult subjects with EPP or X-linked protoporphyria (XLP) in Australia, and has been expanded to include adolescents. This trial was designed to assess changes in levels of PPIX, as well as measures of photosensitivity, quality of life, and safety and tolerability. Subjects are randomized to receive either 20 mg or 60 mg of bitopertin once-daily for 24 weeks, after which patients have the option of continuing in an open-label extension of the trial for up to an additional 24 weeks. The updated data presented reflects results from all 22 adults, with a data cutoff of September 18, 2023 for PPIX data and October 20, 2023 for all other endpoints. The data are consistent with and confirm the initial positive results presented in June 2023.



Protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) levels: Significant, dose-dependent, and sustained reductions in whole blood PPIX levels; mean reduction > 40% (p<0.001 versus baseline)

Demonstrated substantial and consistent improvements in sunlight tolerance across all study measures

Highlights of the data presented:



Average time to prodrome: Greater than 3x improvement vs. baseline (p<0.001)



Increased proportion of days without symptoms: 78% vs. 33% (baseline)



Increased proportion of sunlight challenges without prodromes: 54% vs. 7% (baseline)



Phototoxic reactions: 92% reduction in patient-reported reactions while on treatment compared to baseline

Nearly all participants reported improvements in multiple quality-of-life measures at the end of study

Mean cumulative total time in light on days without pain observed over the 6-month treatment period (precedented pivotal endpoint): 222.6 + 129.3 hours

Bitopertin-treated participants had a >3x increase relative to historical control

Bitopertin was generally well tolerated at both dose levels with no serious adverse events, stable mean hemoglobin levels, and no anemia adverse events (AEs) reported. The most common AEs were dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, and nausea.

Earlier today, Disc also presented initial positive data from the ongoing phase 1b study of DISC-0974 in myelofibrosis (MF) patients with anemia. The data were presented as a poster during the ASH meeting and demonstrated suppression of hepcidin, increased iron levels and improvements in hematologic parameters, including increased hemoglobin and reduction in transfusion burden. The presentation was announced in a separate press release issued earlier today and will be reviewed again during the management call, as well as initial data from the first dose-escalation cohort of the ongoing phase 1b/2 study in non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) patients with anemia.

Bitopertin and DISC-0974 are investigational agents and are not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide.

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit .

