Global Feed Phytogenics Industry Report, 2022 And 2023-2030: Market Benefits As Sustainability Gains Prominence In Animal Feed Industry

The global market for Feed Phytogenics estimated at US$745.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Essential Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$592.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Flavonoids segment is estimated at 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report on feed phytogenics begins with an introduction to the topic, providing readers with an overview of what feed phytogenics are. It then highlights the top factors driving the consumption of feed phytogenics, including factors such as the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions impacting the animal feed additives industry, food security, and energy prices shaping the demand for animal feed, and the emerging key goals of sustainability, self-sufficiency, and digitalization in the feed industry.
The report also explores the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the feed phytogenics market and how it has affected the industry. It delves into the competitive landscape of the market, presenting the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and assessing the competitive market presence, categorizing players as strong, active, niche, or trivial on a worldwide scale.
Global market prospects and outlook are discussed, showcasing the robust growth of the global feed phytogenics market. The major growth drivers are outlined, including the increasing concern for using organic products, the introduction of stringent food quality standards, and the adoption of innovative technologies in feed phytogenic manufacturing. The report also identifies poultry as the largest type and essential oil phytogenics as a dominant segment within the market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $193.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Asia-Pacific region is highlighted for its strong potential in the feed phytogenics market. Market restraints are also discussed, with a focus on the availability of alternatives that could restrain the market's growth.
The Feed Phytogenics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$193.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$223.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$159.3 Million by the year 2030.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Phytogenetics Market Benefits as Sustainability Gains prominence in Animal Feed Industry Growing Meat Market: The Prime Growth Driver for Feed Phytogenics Market Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth Opportunities in Feed Phytogenics Market Trends in Meat Consumption Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2019-2023 Factors Influencing Meat Production Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2019-2023 Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities Phytogenic Feed Additives: A Viable Substitute to Antibiotic Growth Promoters for Poultry Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 Pork Meat: A Major Market for Feed Phytogenics Global Pork Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 Global Pork Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2019-2023 Disease Outbreak Concerns Stimulate Demand for Feed Phytogenics The Role of Phytogenic Feed Additives in Poultry Pathogen Management Tackling Cattle Methane Emissions with Feed Additives Antibiotics Ban Drive the Demand for Feed Phytogenics Clamp Down on Antibiotics' Usage as Growth Promoters Restrictions on Antimicrobial Use in Food Animals Europe North America BRICS Asia A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in Select Countries Feed Phytogenics - Emerging Alternatives for Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs) Phytogenetics Gain as Industry Turn to Natural Growth Promoters (NGPs) Encapsulation Technology Plays Enabling Role in Improving Utilization Rates Role of Feed Phytogenics in Improving Pig Productivity The Role of Saponin as Feed Additive for Sustainable Poultry Production Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Animal Feed Additives Market Expanding Population and Rising Food Security Concerns Drive Demand for Feed Phytogenics World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027 Rise in Demand for Animal Products in Developing Countries World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
