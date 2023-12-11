Graphene Market Size To Grow By USD 773.01 Million Between 2022 And 2027 | APAC Will Account For 42% Of The Market Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The graphene market size is estimated to grow by USD 773.01 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.07% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increased demand for graphene in end-user industries such as construction, automotive, electronics, aerospace, electrical, steel, and others. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is another major factor driving the growth of the graphene market in APAC. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graphene Market 2023-2027

Graphene Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing use of graphene in the construction industry. The construction industry contributed considerably to greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, about 8% of the world's total CO2 emissions come from cement, which is a key material in concrete. Thus, to reduce the impact of GHG emissions, the use of green building materials has increased significantly in the construction industry. Graphene offers excellent strength and flexibility. In addition, the use of graphene results in the production of self-cleaning, environmentally friendly concrete. Such benefits are increasing demand for graphene in the construction industry, which is driving the market growth.

Graphene Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The graphene market is segmented as below:



Product





Graphene Nanoplatelets



Graphene Oxide



Reduced Graphene Oxide

Others

End-user





Electronics



Energy



Composites



Automotive

Others

Geography





North America





The U.S.



Canada



Europe







The U.K.





Germany





France



Rest of Europe



APAC







China



India



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia





South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa



South America





Argentina





Brazil Chile

Based on the product, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the graphene nanoplatelets segment during the forecast period. Graphene nanoplatelets offer high electrical conductivity, high modulus, high strength, and high thermal conductivity. Such properties are increasing their use in various applications such as electrodes, batteries, and supercapacitors. These factors are fostering the growth of the segment.

Graphene Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the graphene market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the graphene market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:



Advanced Graphene Products SA

- The company offers graphene as an additive to paints, varnishes and composites, improving effectively the properties of a final product.

Directa Plus PLC

- The company offers graphene for various applications including the manufacture of pencil tips. First Graphene Ltd.

- The company offers graphene for various applications ranging from precision injection molding to forming of large composite plastic parts.

Graphene Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights



CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist graphene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the graphene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the graphene market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of graphene market vendors

