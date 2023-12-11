The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces December 2023 Cash Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the“Fund”) (TSX: KEG) today announced that its December 2023 distribution of $0.0946 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at December 21, 2023. The December 2023 distribution will be paid on December 29, 2023.



The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

With approximately 10,000 employees, over 100 restaurants and annual system sales approaching $700 million, Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named the number one restaurant company to work for in Canada in the latest edition of Forbes "Canada's Best Employers 2023" survey, securing third place in the overall ranking across all industries in the country.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Investor Relations Telephone: 604-276-0242 E-mail: ...