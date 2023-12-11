Mulana IM & NVT Form Strategic Partnership To Explore New Opportunities In Hong Kong's Compliant Virtual Asset Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HONG KONG, CHINA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mulana Investment Management Limited ("Mulana IM "), regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and engaged in compliant businesses related to virtual assets in Type 1, 4, and 9 regulated activities, announced its strategic cooperation intention with the virtual asset business innovation partner NV Technology ("NVT ") recently. The two parties will collaborate comprehensively in the field of virtual asset investment services, including but not limited to virtual assets related investment research service, tokenization of traditional financial products etc, promoting the development of the virtual asset industry in compliance with Hong Kong regulations.



Mulana IM obtained approval from the SFC on November 24, 2023, allowing it to conduct regulated businesses in Type 1, 4, and 9 related to virtual assets. The company aims to provide reliable and compliant solutions exclusively to qualified and appropriate professional investors who are interested in virtual assets. Under Type 9, the company can issue funds investing 100% in virtual assets, under Type 4, it can provide investment advice for virtual assets, and under Type 1, it can distribute virtual asset funds while also engaging in the introduction and brokerage of virtual assets.



NVT is an HK-based VA innovation partner with expertise in various domains and the ability to execute projects effectively. They provide turnkey solutions for preparing for VA brokerage, RWA tokenization, and VA trading businesses. NVT's goal is to assist institutional partners in expanding their business and generating additional sources of income by leveraging NVT's knowledge and experience, with the aim of collaboratively building a thriving ecosystem for the VA industry in Hong Kong.

