Thompson Thrift To Develop Luxury 380-Unit Multifamily Community In Central Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Thompson Thrift continues to expand with The Junction at Rockledge in Florida's Space Coast

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of The Junction at Rockledge, a 380-unit Class A multifamily community in Rockledge. Thompson Thrift expects to begin construction later this month and will welcome new residents early in 2025.



"The metro area surrounding Rockledge has added 45,000 jobs in recent years," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "Couple that with a shortfall of more than 2,800 apartment homes in the region, and we believe that The Junction at Rockledge will be a welcome addition for those looking for a superior living experience in a very compelling market."

Located near the corner of major thoroughfares I-95 and Fiske Boulevard, The Junction at Rockledge will span 25 acres and offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with up to 1,500 square feet in two-story buildings. The apartment homes will feature high-end finishes and amenities that Thompson Thrift communities are known for, including hardwood-style flooring, patio and balcony options, private yard options, detached garages and a full-size washer and dryer. Select homes will also feature stainless steel appliances, deluxe closet systems with shelving and smart thermostats to help residents enjoy energy savings.

Community amenities will include a fully equipped fitness center with 24-hour access, a resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor entertainment kitchen, thoughtfully designed courtyards with grills, a dog run and pet spa, pickleball courts, a Starbucks coffee bar, a 24-hour social hub and a convenient as well as a user-friendly app that supports payments, service requests and much more.

Additionally, The Junction at Rockledge is adjacent to a 30-acre lake and will feature beachfront amenities including a fire pit, seat walls, sand and lounge chairs.

The development sits on the northern outskirts of Viera, one of the most popular selling master-planned communities in the U.S. and in the heart of the Space Coast, an area surrounded by thousands of major aerospace and technology employers, including Lockheed Martin, SpaceX and NASA.

Residents will also enjoy easy access to Avenue at Viera, a 62-acre outdoor lifestyle center that includes a mix of national and local retail and dining options, as well as the USSSA Space Coast Complex, the world's largest multi-sport athletic organization with a campus spanning 85 acres with 15-turf field complexes.

The Space Coast is rapidly becoming one of Florida's premier markets. Last year, U.S. News & World Report ranked the region as the third-best place to live in Florida and the 12th fastest-growing area in the United States. Additionally, the Milken Institute reported that the Space Coast witnessed the third-best wage growth nationally in 2021.

With the development of The Junction at Rockledge, Thompson Thrift continues to expand its footprint across Florida. The property will be Thompson Thrift's 14th residential community in the state.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $4 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.



