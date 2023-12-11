(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Kia EV9 Shortlisted for 2024 Car of the Year





- Kia's all electric SUV with 563km range and ultra-fast charging secures place on esteemed COTY shortlist - Kia has been shortlisted 3 times in a row (6 overall), with the Niro family in 2023 and a win for the Kia EV6 in 2022 - Leather alternatives, biomaterials, and recycled plastics prove the brands commitment to sustainability

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 11, 2023: The Kia EV9 has been shortlisted for the final round of the 2024 Car of the Year (COTY) in Europe award. The all-electric SUV was provisionally listed among 28 new models launched this year and has now been selected by the 59 COTY jurors from 22 countries for the seven-strong shortlist. The overall COTY winner will be announced on Monday, February 26th at the Geneva International Motor Show.

Like the multiple award-winning electric crossover, the Kia EV6, the all-electric Kia EV9 is based on the dedicated E-GMP platform. One of the first seven-seater electric vehicles on the market, the EV9 offers a spacious interior with lounge-like comfort. In terms of range, the EV9 is the perfect companion for family trips, as it can cover up to 563km on one battery charge. Thanks to 800V technology, the 99 battery receives 249km of battery range in 15 minutes, offering exceptional efficiency for its class.

Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe, commented:“Today we are proud of making it, for a third consecutive time, onto the shortlist of the Car of the Year in Europe award with the Kia EV9. The Kia EV9 follows in the footsteps of the award winning EV6, the 2022 Car of the Year, proving our ambition to establish ourselves as a leading EV brand in the European market.”

MENAFN11122023003092003082ID1107574861