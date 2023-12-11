(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) EDECS Awarded Major Infrastructure and Road Works for Jeddah South Container Terminal (Stage 3)







11 DECEMBER 2023:

EDECS is proud to announce that it has been awarded major infrastructure and road works for Jeddah South Container Terminal (Stage 3) with DP World Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. This project will increase the port's container handling capacity and support the Kingdom's maritime logistics and transportation strategy.

EDECS' scope of work includes infrastructure work on a total of 100,000 square meters, including earthwork, paving layers, road marking, electrical networks, sewage networks, firefighting networks, and reefer gantries. On completion, the revamped terminal will increase the port's container handling capacity from 2.4 million to 3 million TEUs by 2024. EDECS is delighted to be selected as a key partner in realizing Saudi Arabia's ambitious port infrastructure strategy.

This crucial project aligns with the Kingdom's vision to enhance its maritime logistics and transportation capabilities while solidifying Jeddah's position as a preeminent trade and logistics hub on the Red Sea coast. EDECS brings its proven expertise and extensive experience to the forefront, ensuring timely and cost-effective project completion to the highest quality standards. We are committed to playing a pivotal role in unlocking the Kingdom's maritime potential and contributing to Jeddah's continued growth as a global trade and logistics center.