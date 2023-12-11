CD Teams Rescue 4 People Stranded In Floodwaters In Azraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) - Zarqa Civil Defense Directorate teams rescued four people stranded in floodwaters in Azraq, east Jordan.A report of a car with people trapped by torrents in Azraq was received, PSD spokesperson said in a statement.He added that rescue personnel walked for nearly 8 kilometers to the area, rescuing the four stranded people and transporting them to a safe location away from the torrent's route.He stated that the ambulance teams performed first aid for the stranded people and that they were listed in a fair condition while the vehicle was being hauled by the Badia groups.