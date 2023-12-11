Azerbaijani, Belgian Fms Discuss Bilateral Agenda (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 11,
the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Europe,
Foreign Trade and Federal Institutes of Culture of Belgium Hadjа
Labib within the framework of the meeting of foreign ministers of
the Eastern Partnership countries, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the
agenda of bilateral relations and the current situation in the
region.
The importance of continuing high-level visits, economic
cooperation and political consultations was emphasized.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who presented information on the
latest processes in the region, noted that there is wide potential
for achieving real progress in the peace process after the
cessation of the presence of Armenian armed forces in the
territories of Azerbaijan as a result of the anti-terrorist
measures carried out in the region in September this year. The
minister informed the other side about recent steps that serve to
establish peace and stability, as well as trust between Azerbaijan
and Armenia.
Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the
meeting.
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107574810
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.