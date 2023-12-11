UK, UNDP To Assist Turkmenistan In Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 12. The UK Embassy in Turkmenistan and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, to continue their partnership within the framework of the third stage of the development of the draft National System of Inventory of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to UNDP, the project will assist the Government of Turkmenistan in assessing the actual greenhouse gas emissions and will allow it to take the necessary actions to reduce emissions within the country within the framework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

This initiative builds on the ongoing climate work of the UK Embassy and further strengthens the successful partnership with UNDP in promoting and supporting specific climate actions in Turkmenistan.

According to the UNDP representative in Turkmenistan, the organization has long been cooperating with the UK Embassy in Ashgabat in supporting Turkmenistan's efforts to fulfill the obligations of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, including reducing GHG emissions and contributing to the country's global efforts to combat climate change.

It was also noted that UNDP remains committed to strengthening national resilience and enhancing the country's adaptive capacity to counter the adverse effects of climate change.