UK, UNDP To Assist Turkmenistan In Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 12. The UK
Embassy in Turkmenistan and the UN Development Programme (UNDP)
have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, to continue their
partnership within the framework of the third stage of the
development of the draft National System of Inventory of Greenhouse
Gas (GHG) Emissions in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.
According to UNDP, the project will assist the Government of
Turkmenistan in assessing the actual greenhouse gas emissions and
will allow it to take the necessary actions to reduce emissions
within the country within the framework of the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.
This initiative builds on the ongoing climate work of the UK
Embassy and further strengthens the successful partnership with
UNDP in promoting and supporting specific climate actions in
Turkmenistan.
According to the UNDP representative in Turkmenistan, the
organization has long been cooperating with the UK Embassy in
Ashgabat in supporting Turkmenistan's efforts to fulfill the
obligations of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, including
reducing GHG emissions and contributing to the country's global
efforts to combat climate change.
It was also noted that UNDP remains committed to strengthening
national resilience and enhancing the country's adaptive capacity
to counter the adverse effects of climate change.
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107574807
