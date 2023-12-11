Kuleba: EU Foreign Affairs Council“Historic”, Ukraine Awaiting Council Summit Decisions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, referred to today's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council as“historic” and stated that preparations for the summit of the European Council are now in full swing.

Kuleba wrote about this on Instagram , Ukrinform reports.

"It was a historic, if not epic, meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. The last time I remember such a frank conversation in this format was in the first days of a full-scale invasion, when the disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT was discussed. At the end of the week, important decisions await us at the European Council summit. Preparations are in full swing, new elements are being added," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

Kuleba added that after the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, he discussed its outcome with the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, who informed that tomorrow, the European Commission will present a draft decision on the use of revenues from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

"We have long been insisting on the need for such a mechanism. We will study the offer of our European partners in detail," the minister said.

As reported, the EU Foreign Affairs Council is meeting today in Brussels. Early in the meeting, the European government officials were joined by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who informed the European partners about the developments in Ukraine and its efforts in reforms on the way toward EU membership.

The FAC should coordinate the positions of member states regarding relations with Ukraine, in particular, on the launch of negotiations on EU membership and the allocation of EUR 50 billion in financial support until 2027, as well as regarding the increase of security assistance for Ukraine. At the end of this week, all said issues will be considered at the level of heads of state and government of the EU member states, who will meet in Brussels in the format of the European Council on December 14-15.