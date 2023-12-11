Canadian Military Show Training Of Ukrainian Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces have shown how they are providing military training to Ukrainian warriors.

The relevant photographs were posted by the Operation UNIFIER on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Canadian Armed Forces members deployed on the Operation UNIFIER mission are providing military training to Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers,” the report states.

A reminder that, since the Operation UNIFIER was launched in 2015, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained more than 38,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel in battlefield tactics and advanced military skills. As the Russian invasion started, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine but, in a few months, resumed training in the United Kingdom, Poland and Latvia.

