Minister: Kuwait Refuses Inclusion Of Fossil Fuels Phase-Out Call In COP28 Draft Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Dr. Saad Al-Barrak on Monday reaffirmed Kuwait's rejection of the inclusion of any call for phasing out fossil fuels consumption and production in the COP28 draft final climate deal.

In statements to KUNA, Al-Barrak, also minister of state for economic and investment affairs and chairman of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, said that Kuwait deeply believes in the need to cut greenhouse gas emissions to protect the environment.

But, this goal could be achieved through the introduction of new technical and control solutions, he argued.

The minister noted that ditching fossil fuels would, undoubtedly, gravely impact the global economy and create enormous problems for the energy sector and the development process.

He warned that such a policy would also affect developing countries' ability to meet their needs and achieve the UN sustainable development goals. (end)

