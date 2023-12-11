Morocco Nat'l Team, Egypt's Al-Ahly SC Named Africa's Team, Club Of The Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Morocco was presented with the Award of National Team of the Year, while Egypt's Al-Ahly was endowed with Club of the Year award on Monday during the annual 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards Ceremony.

During the ceremony, Atlas Lions were awarded with the Men's National Team of the Year Award, voted over Senegal and Gambia thanks to the 2022 World Cup endeavor reaching the Semi-Finals.

Additionally, Morocco's Yassine Bounou, Al-Hilal's postmen won the Goalkeeper of the Year Award heading the top pick from Cameroonian, Andre Onana and Mohammad Al-Shenawy of Egypt.

Furthermore, the Coach of the Year award went to Walid Regragui, Morocco's men's National team Chief overreaching the Algerian and Senegalese Managers.

While Egypt's Al-Ahly managed Club of the Year grasping a good award for the Northeastern African country alongside Goal of the Year award thanks to their National team Player Mahmoud Abdulmunaem.

As for the top individual awards Nigeria top Players overwhelmed the picks, with Player of the Year for 2023 handed to Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli, and for the sixth time from Club Barcelona, Asiasat Oshoala was awarded the Women's Player of the Year. (end) mry

MENAFN11122023000071011013ID1107574763