Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains stable, said the Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister.
KUWAIT - The cabinet expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation for applying the veto right at a UN Security Council session against a draft resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.
KUWAIT- The State of Kuwait determinedly backs the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and an independent state with East Jerusalem being its capital, said a Foreign Ministry official.
KUWAIT - Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub said that the conflict in Palestine is not a difference in viewpoints, but rather a continuation of the 1948 Nakba of the Palestinian people, and it cannot be interpreted in any other way.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Dr. Saad Al-Barrak on Monday reaffirmed Kuwait's rejection of the inclusion of any call for phasing out fossil fuels consumption and production in the COP28 draft final climate deal.
KUWAIT - The Civil Service Commission announced the suspension of work in all ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions on Sunday December 31st, considering it a rest day, and Monday, January first, 2024, an official holiday.
KUWAIT - The 38th Kuwait relief plane for the Gaza Strip left to Al-Arish, Egypt, carrying 10 tons of humanitarian aid and three ambulances.
NEW DELHI - Indian Supreme Court upheld central government's 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of Indian Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
RABAT - Morocco was presented with the Award of National Team of the Year, while Egypt's Al-Ahly was endowed with Club of the Year award during the annual 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards Ceremony. (end) ibi
