Bupa Arabia's Padel Triumph Lights Up Jeddah Finale

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Jeddah:

The grand finale of the Bupa Arabia Padel Tournament in Jeddah marked a splendid conclusion to a fiercely contested event, where exceptional team performances were celebrated in a dazzling ceremony. Hosted by Bupa Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company, the tournament boasted the participation of 128 players representing 64 teams, signaling the escalating popularity of padel among both corporate and individual clients in Saudi Arabia.

In a spectacle of remarkable skill and sportsmanship, the team from Dallah Albaraka Group claimed the coveted first-place position, delivering an impressive performance. Following closely behind, the formidable team from Modern Building Leaders (MBL) secured the second position, while a resilient squad from Sela Company claimed the third spot. The victorious teams were not only honored with medals but also presented with commemorative shields, fostering an atmosphere of jubilation and encouragement among the event's attendees.

This tournament, the second edition meticulously organized by Bupa Arabia, was a continuation of the success witnessed in the inaugural event held in Riyadh last November. It underscored Bupa Arabia's unwavering commitment to nurturing sports activities, with a special focus on professional development and the promotion of padel. The initiative aimed to stimulate sports competition among the company's diverse clientele, foster social and sports communication, and elevate employee participation in healthy activities to enhance overall well-being.

The competition adhered to a thrilling knockout format, with matches extending over three intense hours each day from 8 PM to 11 PM. This setup not only created an electrifying atmosphere for participants but also captivated the spectators.

As a testament to Bupa Arabia's broader dedication to health and well-being, the tournament seamlessly integrated with the“Live Right” program. This initiative, designed to champion sustainable healthy lifestyles across the Kingdom, advocates for adopting healthy habits, with a special emphasis on active engagement in sports. It aligns seamlessly with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to increase sports participation to 40% by 2030.

Dr. Hassan Jaafar Thabit, representing Dallah Albaraka Group and securing the first position, expressed profound satisfaction with the tournament's meticulous organization. Describing it as a distinguished blend of sports and entertainment, he highlighted the opportunities provided by Bupa Arabia to unearth new talents and partake in enjoyable sports challenges. The victory, he emphasized, serves as a compelling incentive for future national participation in Padel tournaments, with a focus on skill enhancement and achieving even greater success.

Dr. Hassan Jaafar Thabit confirmed that this tournament contributed to enhancing the sportsmanship spirit and fostering social relationships among participants outside the work environment. He commended the excellent organization of the tournament, which is part of the sports, health, and cultural events continuously offered by Bupa Arabia to its customers as part of the“Live Right” program. This aims to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and engage in regular physical activity.

Alshereef Hamideddin, Executive Director of Marketing at Bupa Arabia, acknowledged the resounding success of the tournament and its positive impact on sports and social interaction. He reiterated the company's steadfast commitment to promoting sports and health among clients and communities, aligning seamlessly with its strategic objectives for community work. Alshereef urged other companies to contribute to raising awareness about the importance of sports through organized campaigns and events, emphasizing the potential for lifestyle changes and the positive impact on community health, particularly among children, ensuring a healthier future generation.

In a demonstration of its commitment to environmental sustainability, Bupa Arabia will contribute to afforestation by planting trees corresponding to the number of tournament participants. This aligns seamlessly with the National Afforestation Program and the Kingdom's Vision 2030, reflecting the company's dedication to preserving the environment and natural resources.

The Bupa Arabia Padel Tournament has transcended the realm of a mere sporting event, standing as a testament to the company's relentless dedication to fostering a healthier, happier community through the promotion of sports, health, and social engagement.”

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publicly listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity – a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate.