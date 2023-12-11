Accenture To Drive Commercial Bank Of Dubai's Technology Transformation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

DUBAI, UAE– Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has signed a strategic agreement with the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) to drive its technology transformation program and further enhance its market-leading banking services to personal and business customers.

Accenture will set up a development center of excellence (COE) to optimize CBD's IT platforms and incorporate best-in-class technologies to enhance the customer experience. The COE, powered by hyper automation and generative AI solutions, will augment CBD's IT efficiency and productivity across the software development lifecycle to world-class levels.

Ali Imran, chief operating officer, CBD, said,“At CBD, we are focused on leveraging our DNA of innovation to augment user experiences with digital platforms. This agreement will further accelerate our digital aspirations to operate more effectively and deliver tailored services to our customers using the next generation of emerging technologies.”

Accenture will provide CBD with high-quality resources, best practices developed over decades of similar programs and an unwavering commitment to value realization to collaborate seamlessly with its team.

David Parker, global Financial Services industry practices chair, Accenture, said,“The banking industry is changing profoundly and banks, more than anything, need to innovate at speed and scale. Technologies like AI and cloud can help enormously to improve the agility, resilience and operational efficiency that give them a true competitive advantage. Our collaboration with CBD will draw on the full breadth of Accenture's capabilities and expertise throughout our global network.”

About Commercial Bank of Dubai:

Commercial Bank of Dubai was established in 1969 and is registered as a Public Shareholding Company (PSC). The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is mostly owned by UAE Nationals, including 20% by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Over the years, Commercial Bank of Dubai has built itself into a progressive and modern Banking institution, endowed with a strong financial structure and strong management, as well as a loyal and ever-increasing customer and correspondent base. Today CBD is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates and offers its customers a full range of retail and commercial banking products and services.

About Accenture:

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 733,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities.