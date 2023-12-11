Ibovespa Declines As Investors Eye Global Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, Brazil's main stock index, Ibovespa, begins with a downturn, mirroring global investor caution.



Everyone is waiting for new inflation data and key monetary decisions from Brazil and the USA.



By mid-morning in Brazil, Ibovespa drops by 0.04%, reaching 127,048 points. Vale, a major mining company, also sees its shares fall.



The Brazilian real trades at R$ 4.95 against the dollar, showing a slight 0.42% increase.



Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets this week . It will decide the future of the Selic rate, Brazil's key interest rate.



Experts predict a reduction of 0.50 percentage points. They also expect further cuts of the same size soon.



Earlier, Roberto Campos Neto, head of Brazil's Central Ban , saw no major economic shifts. His views influence monetary policy decisions.







In the United States, traders focus on potential rate cuts. They adjust their forecasts, predicting a cycle of monetary easing.



Today's Central Bank report, Focus, revises Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth upwards.



Now, economists forecast a 2.92% increase this year and 1.51% in 2024. These numbers are up from previous estimates of 2.84% and 1.50%.



For the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), this year's forecast slightly drops from 4.54% to 4.51%. However, the 2024 prediction rises from 3.92% to 3.93%.

Attention Turns to Brazil's Finance Minister

Attention also turns to Fernando Haddad, Brazil's Finance Minister. He speaks at an event on Monday.



The rest of the week is busy with data releases. On Tuesday, Brazil announces IPCA figures, and the U.S. releases the Consumer Price Index (CPI).



Wednesday is crucial, with meetings of Brazil's Copom and the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).



Thursday focuses on Europe, with decisions from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE).



This morning's most traded stocks include Magazine Luiza, Grupo Casas Bahia, Petrobras PN, Hapvida, and Bradesco.



To sum up, last Friday, Ibovespa closed positively. It was up by 0.86% at 127,094 points.



Trading volumes were R$ 1.074 billion. Pão de Açúcar, PetroRio, and Arezzo stocks rose significantly.



Meanwhile, Casas Bahia, IRB-Brasil, and Azul faced declines. So far this year, Ibovespa has gained 15.82%.

