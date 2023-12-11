Global Trade To Drop 5% In 2023 Amid Geopolitical Strains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, a 5% reduction in global trade is expected compared to last year's peak.



This downturn results from rising loan costs, U.S.-China supply chain shifts, and growing trade barriers.



The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projects that trade in goods and services will amount to $30.7 trillion, down from $32.2 trillion in 2022.



A significant factor is an 8% decrease in goods trade, amounting to $2 trillion. Conversely, service trade is predicted to grow by 7%, or $500 billion.



Last year's high inflation is leading to lower commodity prices, contributing to this decline.



Despite the drop in goods' value, a slight uptick in trade volume shows robust global demand for imports.



UNCTAD observes a trading pattern: countries with geopolitical alignments trade more, while those in disputes trade less.







This pattern adds uncertainty to the trade outlook for the next year. In regional terms, Asia shows stronger trade resilience due to dynamic internal trade.



Europe, however, struggles with geopolitical tensions and energy dependence. Current trade figures, though recovering, vary across regions.



Africa and Latin America lag due to infrastructure and market access limitations.



The service sector, especially in digital and IT, is growing, contrasting with the goods sector's slump.

Smaller economies swiftly adapt

This change reflects an evolving global economic scene where technology is increasingly crucial.



Smaller economies swiftly adapt, find niches, and use digital platforms for trade enhancement.



Larger economies with complex supply chains face adaptation challenges. They must align domestic policies with global trade dynamics.



UNCTAD recommends more collaborative, flexible trade policies to lessen geopolitical tension impacts and promote inclusive global trade.



The 5% global trade drop presents an opportunity for nations to rethink and adapt their trade strategies towards a more interconnected and resilient global economy.

