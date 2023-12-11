Times Square Center Achieves LEED (Leadership In Energy And Environmental Design) Certification For Its Picnic Square

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}} The mall embraces sustainability, actively contributing to a healthier planet for the benefit of future generations. From left to right – Ms. Nicola Trivett Commercial Director, Summer Town (Picnic Square Contractor), Middle – Mr. Mohammed Sharaf, Director Sharaf Group Mall Division, Right – Ms. Nancy Nese Ozbek, General Manager Sharaf Group Mall Division.

Dubai's favourite community-driven mall, Times Square Center, has been awarded a LEED Green Project certification, for its newly launched Picnic Square. The global green building certification program recognizes, and awards projects being designed and maintained with the highest degree of energy efficiency. As part of the launch event, held on December 8th, the certificate was officially awarded to Mr. Mohammed Sharaf, Director – Sharaf Group Mall Division in a special ceremony.

The certification rewards the design, construction, operations, and maintenance of resource-efficient, high-performing, healthy buildings. Times Square Center is proud to have designed and maintained Picnic Square in an energy-conserving manner, including machinery to collect organic waste from mall tenants which is then recycled into plant food and hydration.

The launch event of Picnic Square included the community being invited to an afternoon of fun activities, workshops, games and more, showcasing the versatile new space as the perfect location to host parties, meet with friends, throw networking events, and attend pop-ups and exhibitions. Located on the first floor of Times Square Center, Picnic Square features welcoming open spaces, clean lines, comfortable furniture, natural materials, the integration of biophilic elements such as plants and greenery, and a variety of high-quality seating options and areas. Including family-friendly seating zones and stylish 'private pods' for mothers to feed, Picnic Square's contemporary elements complement the functional open-plan design.

Picnic Square features a range of food delights including Noon o Kabab with the rich flavours of Iran, immersing guests in vibrant Indian traditions, Spark Bake catering as well as vegan enthusiasts. Excitement is building as the mall awaits the opening of Al Tablia bringing homemade goodness from Egypt, Taco Taco adding a Mexican twist, Bangkok City inviting visitors to taste Thailand, Mama Italia showcasing Italian wonders, and Butcher Burger offering a blend of quality meats – each promising a journey into extraordinary flavours.

Mr. Mohammed Sharaf, Director – Sharaf Group Mall Division said,“Creating sustainable projects is an ongoing goal of ours and hopefully one of many more to come. Picnic Square improves the well-being of users and helps us to achieve zero company waste to landfill, following the UAE government's 2030 goal. We were thrilled to see the community supporting us on Friday in our efforts to make the planet a better and safer place to live for our future generations.”

Times Square Center is dedicated to sustainability and actively engages with the local community, offering a warm embrace with the charm of familiar neighbourly qualities. During weekends, the mall's renowned local community markets – The Ripe Market, Baby Bazaar, and Arte – The Maker's Market, along with regular marketing events, consistently reinforce this commitment.

About Times Square Center:

Times Square Center is centrally located on Sheikh Zayed Road. A uniquely compact community shopping destination, which offers an original selection of well-known and respected international and boutique brands as well as a selection of exclusive brands that will not be found anywhere else in Dubai. Time Square Center offers a well-rounded, intimate, social family encounter, with a broad-spectrum range of shop personalities, complemented with weekly artisan markets. Times Square Center is committed to the local community and provides a warm welcome with familiar neighbourly qualities.