Türkiye's Rooftop Solar Potential Enough To Meet 45% Of Its Electricity Consumption

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's rooftop solar potential can be expanded by 120
gigawatts which is enough to cover 45% of the country's total
electricity consumption in 2022, according to a report by
London-based energy think tank Ember on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Ember's analysis used high-resolution satellite images to assess
what solar panels can be installed on rooftops outside the 11
provinces of Türkiye declared disaster areas following the Feb. 6
earthquake in the country.
The report assessed the generation potential of optimal-angle
roof types for each roof in 70 provinces and found an annual
rooftop solar power generation potential of 148 terawatt-hours
(TWh).
According to the report, the subsidy amount for households, the
consumer type with the lowest electricity tariffs in the country,
reached approximately $3.6 billion in the 12-month period from
September 2022 to August 2023.
Ember contends that policies encouraging the widespread use of
rooftop solar power plants could help lower the actual cost of
electricity in the country. Such policies in place would be
effective by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuel resources.
Additionally, rooftop solar would be more economical and efficient,
as it generates power at the point of consumption and does not
require land.
Rooftop solar energy potential by cities
According to the report, Türkiye's rooftop solar potential is
close to 10 times its current installed solar capacity, with the
top three provinces for total rooftop solar potential being
Istanbul with 10.4 gigawatts, Ankara with 10.1 gigawatts, and Izmir
with 9.3 gigawatts.
"Although it ranks first in capacity potential, Istanbul, with
its production potential of 11.4 TWh, lags behind Ankara at 12.5
TWh and Izmir with 12.4 TWh, both of which have higher solar
potential," the report said.
"Konya, at 8.6 TWh, follows the three largest cities. Manisa
with 6.4 TWh, Bursa with 5.4 TWh, Afyon with 5.3 TWh, and Balikesir
with 4.7 TWh follow, in line with their capacity potential
rankings.
The other two provinces in the top 10 for electricity production
are Antalya with 5.5 TWh and Mugla with 4.5 TWh, both of which are
ranked higher compared to their capacity potential ranking because
of their high solar potential, it said.
Cities like Konya, Ankara, and Izmir have significant rooftop
solar generation potential relative to their billed electricity
consumption, the report noted.
Nearly half of new solar capacity worldwide is installed on
rooftops
Last year, a total of 239 gigawatts of new solar capacity was
added worldwide, nearly half of which, at 118 gigawatts, was
installed on rooftops.
The newly installed rooftop solar power plants in 2022 increased
by 49% compared to the earlier year, and Australia became the top
country for solar capacity per capita as of 2022. In Australia, one
in every three houses has rooftop solar, according to the
report.
"The Netherlands sources 40% of solar generation from
residential rooftops," it added. "In Germany, third for solar
capacity per capita globally, over 60% of newly installed solar
power plants each year are set up on rooftops, or in some years
over 80%. In the European Union, as of the end of 2022, 66% of
installed solar capacity was on rooftops."
Türkiye has rooftop potential that is almost 10 times its
installed solar capacity
Quoting Ufuk Alparslan, a regional lead at Ember, the report
said: "Rooftops are prioritized in energy transition policies
across the world-and for good reason."
With Türkiye's ambitious solar targets and a rooftop potential
of almost ten times its installed solar capacity, Alparslan
maintained that in addition to the current rooftop potential, tens
of thousands of new buildings are being constructed every year in
Türkiye with the rebuilding effort in the earthquake zone raising
this figure even higher.
"Introducing rooftop solar obligations for new buildings and
public buildings and the tendering of suitable apartment building
roof areas by municipalities can both help Türkiye achieve its
energy targets and enable people to generate their own electricity
cheaply," he added.
Türkiye's solar energy targets
The share of solar in electricity generation in Türkiye
increased to 4.7% in 2022, the report said, adding that from
January to June this year, the share of solar generation in the
country increased to 5.7% compared to the same period last
year.
As of the end of November 2023, Türkiye's solar capacity had
increased to 11.2 gigawatts.
In line with the Turkish National Energy Plan announced in 2022,
Türkiye plans to increase its installed solar power capacity to
52.9 gigawatts by 2035.
Türkiye's solar energy installed capacity is expected to reach
30 gigawatts by the end of 2028, according to the country's 12th
Development Plan, published in October 2023. To reach this
capacity, the country needs to build 3.4 gigawatts of solar
installed capacity every year between 2024 and 2028.
MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107574351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.