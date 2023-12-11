Austrian Company Developed A Project For Tashkent-Samarkand Toll Road

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Austrian ILF Consulting Engineers Austria GmbH has developed
a project for the construction of the Tashkent-Samarkand toll road,
the press service of the transport department of Samarkand region
reports, Azernews reports, citing Kun,uz News
Agency.
The EBRD allocated a grant of $350 thousand to develop an
initial feasibility study for the infrastructure project.
In total, the financial organization provided $1.5 million for the
creation of the feasibility study, and attracted the Turkish
Proyapı Mühendislik ve Müşavirlik A.Ş to implement the project.
The Tashkent-Samarkand toll road project involves the
construction of a six-lane highway with a length of 305 km. In
addition, it is planned to build new bridges and overpasses over
interchanges and structures, as well as introduce an intelligent
transport system.
The carrying capacity of the route, which meets international
standards, will be 13 tons, and its service life will be 25
years.
Plans to create toll highways in Uzbekistan became known in the
summer of 2018. Then they planned to entrust their construction to
the German GP Günter Papenburg.
At the end of the same year, the Cabinet of Ministers issued a
resolution designating 2020 as the beginning of the practical
implementation of toll roads. In the spring of 2019, a draft law on
toll roads was published for discussion, but it was never
adopted.
At the same time, the President decided to begin construction of
the Tashkent-Samarkand toll highway with the participation of a
consortium of Cengiz Enerji, Kalyon and Kolin. The EBRD proposed to
speed up the start of work, but it was postponed due to the high
cost of travel.
At the same time, it was decided to build a toll road between
Tashkent and Andijan. As it became known in 2020, it will pass
through an alternative tunnel on Kamchik. In addition, it is
planned to build a toll road from Samarkand to Shakhrisabz with a
tunnel at the Takhtakoracha pass.
The PPP Development Agency estimated travel on toll roads from
Tashkent to Samarkand and Andijan for passenger cars at $5-6. In
this case, the maximum speed will be up to 150 km/h.
