Number Of Infected With Measles In Kyrgyzstan Exceeds 5,000 People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since the beginning of the year, 5,162 cases of measles have
been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Republican Center
for Immunoprophylaxis, Gulbara Ishenapysova, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.
According to her, the situation is under control. The incidence
rate in Chui and Osh regions is currently decreasing; it is the
same in Bishkek, since many parents refuse vaccination.
The campaign for additional immunization of children from nine
months to seven years old in Bishkek, Osh, Osh and Chui regions
officially ended on November 30. About 480,000 children received
the vaccine, coverage reached 79 percent.
However, those who did not have time during the campaign for
various reasons can still get vaccinated. To do this, you need to
go to the polyclinic.
((Each outbreak requires external assessment. From November 27 to
December 9, experts from the World Health Organization assessed the
root causes and measures taken in the republic. They hired an
independent company to conduct the study, and from today they will
interview parents, doctors, and kindergarten workers,)) Gulbara
Ishenapysova said.
She noted that the number of cases could have been higher, but
the response of the Ministry of Health and the submission of an
application for the vaccine turned out to be timely.
((The outbreak was expected as vaccination coverage fell across
the European region. The vaccine was unavailable for the Kyrgyz
Republic in 2022 due to a favorable epidemiological situation, the
first cases appeared in January 2023, and we began to sound the
alarm, but we were allowed to submit an application only in June,))
the head of the center told.
Routine measles vaccination is carried out at 12 months and 6
years old.
