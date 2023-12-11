The Louvre Museum In Paris Will Raise Ticket Prices

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Louvre Art Museum in Paris will raise the basic entrance fee
by 29% from January. In addition, in 2024, prices for transport and
hotels will be raised in the city. This reinforces fears that
visitors coming to Paris for the Olympic Games next summer will
face heavy costs, Azernews reports, citing
international media outlets.
The Louvre, the most visited museum in the world, has made an
official statement that the entrance fee for visitors will increase
from 17 euros to 22 euros ($23.70) from January 2024. This is the
first price increase since 2017. The administration argued that the
higher tariff would help the museum cope with increased energy
costs and finance free admission for certain people, such as people
under the age of 18, teachers and journalists.
It should be noted that at the same time, the statement did not
mention the fact that the Olympic Games will be held in 2024.
However, the price increase at the Louvre should coincide with
other rising costs in Paris as the city prepares to host major
sporting events.
For example, ticket prices on the Paris metro during the Olympic
Games, which start on July 26 next year, will almost double.
In addition, tourists heading to Paris next summer will also
face serious problems with accommodation amid a sharp rise in hotel
prices and tougher measures for renting tourist apartments.
According to a report by the Paris Bureau of Tourism, between the
summer seasons of 2023 and 2024, hotel prices will rise by more
than 300%.
