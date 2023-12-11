The Louvre Museum In Paris Will Raise Ticket Prices

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Louvre Art Museum in Paris will raise the basic entrance fee by 29% from January. In addition, in 2024, prices for transport and hotels will be raised in the city. This reinforces fears that visitors coming to Paris for the Olympic Games next summer will face heavy costs, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The Louvre, the most visited museum in the world, has made an official statement that the entrance fee for visitors will increase from 17 euros to 22 euros ($23.70) from January 2024. This is the first price increase since 2017. The administration argued that the higher tariff would help the museum cope with increased energy costs and finance free admission for certain people, such as people under the age of 18, teachers and journalists.

It should be noted that at the same time, the statement did not mention the fact that the Olympic Games will be held in 2024. However, the price increase at the Louvre should coincide with other rising costs in Paris as the city prepares to host major sporting events.

For example, ticket prices on the Paris metro during the Olympic Games, which start on July 26 next year, will almost double.

In addition, tourists heading to Paris next summer will also face serious problems with accommodation amid a sharp rise in hotel prices and tougher measures for renting tourist apartments. According to a report by the Paris Bureau of Tourism, between the summer seasons of 2023 and 2024, hotel prices will rise by more than 300%.