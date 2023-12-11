ADB To Provide Loans Of $155M To Support Reforms In Pakistan.

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $155 loan to
Pakistan to support reforms aimed at increasing women's access to
financial activities and providing subsidies to micro, small and
medium-sized enterprises led by them, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.
The loan will provide 510,000 Pakistani women with access to
bank loans, including through digital channels, to obtain financial
literacy and improve working conditions for women in the financial
sector.
"Inclusive and sustainable development of Pakistan cannot be
achieved unless women in the country have equal economic
opportunities and benefits," said ADB Director General for Central
and West Asia Evgeny Zhukov.
The Director said that the new ADB loan will help transform
Pakistan's current financial ecosystem to promote women's access to
financial assets and enable them to improve their standard of
living and contribute to the development of the national
economy.
It is expected that $100 million of the loan amount will be used
to support legal reforms aimed at this purpose in Pakistan, and $55
million for lending to women entrepreneurs.
