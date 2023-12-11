Taxi Drivers Protest In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Taxi drivers in some French cities are organizing demonstrations
against the new requirement of the authorities to simultaneously
transport several patients going to doctors and a special procedure
Azernews reports, citing
International Media Outlets.
According to the information, they plan to block roads and
deliberately slow down traffic on intercity highways in Marseille,
Toulouse, Lille, Bayonne, Lyon, Bordeaux and other cities.
In Marseille, 700 protesting drivers joined the action, driving
at a reduced speed in the direction of the prefecture and the local
social insurance bureau.
The reason for the protest was Article 30 of the new law on
financing the social budget, according to which patients wishing to
reimburse part of the cost of a taxi ride to a doctor under the
insurance will have to book a car through private Internet
platforms, which themselves will determine the appropriate taxi
company and offer to make a joint trip with other patients.
At the same time, the passenger will be reimbursed a smaller
amount for the trip if he refuses to travel in the same car with
another patient in the absence of an appropriate certificate from
the attending physician and if symptoms of another passenger
prevent them from being in the same car.
Currently, the state insurance reimburses 55% of the cost of the
trip. The purpose of this measure, as follows from the bill, is to
reduce budget expenditures by "encouraging joint trips."
According to the government, joint trips have saved 34 million
euros in transportation costs in 2022. However, such trips
accounted for only 15% of the total, which is why the authorities
are trying to expand this practice.
