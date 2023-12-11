Chinese FM: We Will Take Measures In Response To US Sanctions Against Companies Due To Xinjiang

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Chinese authorities will take retaliatory measures in
connection with the next US sanctions against Chinese companies due
to the existing problem of human rights violations in the Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR), Azernews reports,
citing International Media Outlets.
This was stated by the official representative of the Chinese
Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning.
"The American side has once again fabricated and disseminated
false information, using the so-called human rights issue in
Xinjiang as a pretext for imposing illegal sanctions against
Chinese enterprises and individuals," she said at a briefing.
"China will take decisive retaliatory measures to protect the
legitimate rights and interests of its citizens and
businesses."
The official representative added that the United States "must
stop slandering China," lift unilateral sanctions, and stop
promoting bills related to the "prevention of forced labor of
Uighurs."
She stressed that by doing so, Washington seriously infringes on
the interests of the PRC, interferes in its internal affairs, and
violates diplomatic norms.
"China categorically condemns this, we strongly oppose it," Mao
Ning stressed. According to her, the United States does not have
the competence to "point the finger at the human rights situation
in Xinjiang."
"And the so-called genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang is an
epochal lie invented to curb and suppress China. It has long been
debunked by genuine facts," the Chinese diplomat said.
Mao Ning clarified that the United States seeks to restrain the
development of China in this way and "fully manifested its
malicious intentions." She advised the American authorities to
address the internal problems of their country - racial
discrimination, violence and drug trafficking.
