Due To Weather Transport Interrupted In Northern China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
In the north of China, train traffic was interrupted and roads
were closed due to snowfall, Azernews reports,
citing International media outlets.
Heavy snowfall in northern China has led to serious transport
problems. According to the received information in 12 provinces,
vehicles were restricted due to snow and ice, in particular along
95 motorways.
Train traffic has been partially stopped in Shanxi Province.
Zhengzhou Airport was temporarily closed in Henan Province, and
school classes were canceled in three cities.
The public transport operator in Beijing has also announced
restrictions. Bus traffic on 187 routes was suspended on Monday
morning.
Due to weather conditions, 59 flights from Beijing airport were
canceled on the morning of December 11.
The day before, the air temperature dropped noticeably in a
number of areas of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, where
frosts of up to -25 are expected in the period from October 10 to
15...-30 degrees Celsius.
