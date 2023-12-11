Sweden Announces More Than USD 133M In Further Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden is providing a new humanitarian aid package to Ukraine, totaling SEK 1.4 billion (more than USD 133 million).

The relevant statement was made by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Development Minister Johan Forssell at a press meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Sweden Postsen .

“It is a comprehensive winter package,” Kristersson said.

The money will primarily go to electricity, heating, shelters and healthcare.

In particular, SEK 900 million will be transferred to the World Bank's Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine (URTF). The fund supports Ukraine's central infrastructure in energy, housing, health and transport.

The Swedish government believes the procurement of equipment for heating and transmission capacity in the Ukrainian electricity grid is central to the civilian population surviving the winter.

A further SEK 300 million will go to the European Development Bank's Environment and Energy Fund for Ukraine (E5P); SEK 100 million will be distributed via the UN food programme; SEK 75 million will go to UNESCO for the construction of shelters in schools and preschools; and SEK 25 million will be distributed via the Agency for Community Protection and Preparedness (MSB).