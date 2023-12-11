City Administration Shows Consequences Of Enemy Shelling Of Kherson Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson city military administration has shown the consequences of Russian shelling of the Kherson community.

The relevant video was posted on Facebook by Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Russian army attacked the Kherson city territorial community several times from the temporarily occupied left bank. There are one killed and several wounded,” the report says.

The video shows the consequences of Russian shells hitting residential buildings.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, one civilian was killed and three were wounded in the shelling of the Kherson community.