Zelensky To Meet With Members Of Congress, IMF Chief In United States - Bloomberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his visit to the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also meet with members of Congress and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

That's according to Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.

According to a Senate leadership aide, Zelensky is expected to make an in-person address to a meeting of all US senators on Tuesday morning,

House Speaker Mike Johnson will also meet the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky also expects to meet with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, according to a person familiar with his plans.

The fund's executive board is expected on Monday to approve the latest disbursement of about $900 million on Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan agreed in March.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Joe Biden invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12.