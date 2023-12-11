Zelensky To Meet With Members Of Congress, IMF Chief In United States - Bloomberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his visit to the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also meet with members of Congress and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
That's according to Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.
According to a Senate leadership aide, Zelensky is expected to make an in-person address to a meeting of all US senators on Tuesday morning,
House Speaker Mike Johnson will also meet the Ukrainian president. Read also:
Zelensky, Biden
to meet on Tuesday - White House
Zelensky also expects to meet with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, according to a person familiar with his plans.
The fund's executive board is expected on Monday to approve the latest disbursement of about $900 million on Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan agreed in March.
As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Joe Biden invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12.
