Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Russian Kh-59 Missile Over Zaporizhzhia Region

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile over Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Ukrinform, the Air Command East reported this on Facebook .
"Minus one [missile] in Zaporizhzhia region. A Kh-59 missile was destroyed," the report says. Read also:
Eight enemy ballistic missiles
, 18 Shahed drones downed over Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile over Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region.
