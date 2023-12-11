               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Russian Kh-59 Missile Over Zaporizhzhia Region


12/11/2023 3:19:25 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile over Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Command East reported this on Facebook .

"Minus one [missile] in Zaporizhzhia region. A Kh-59 missile was destroyed," the report says.

Read also: Eight enemy ballistic missiles , 18 Shahed drones downed over Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile over Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

