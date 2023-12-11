Umerov Speaks With Hungarian Defense Minister, Invites Him To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov had a "frank" phone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf, and invited him to Kyiv.

“Thanked Hungary for its support of Ukraine in demining and medical areas, looking forward to further cooperation. Also invited the Minister to Kyiv,” Umerov posted on the social network X .

As reported, on Sunday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán during the inauguration ceremony of President of Argentina Javier Milei. The details of the conversation between the politicians have not yet been disclosed.

On December 6, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, had a phone call with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Péter Szijártó to discuss Ukraine's progress on its European integration path.

On the same day, Hungary's ruling party Fidesz, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, submitted a resolution to Parliament with a call not to support the launch of talks on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

On December 14, the European Council will consider the issue of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.