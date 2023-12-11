Zelensky Congratulates Tusk On Election As Prime Minister Of Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine congratulated Donald Tusk on his appointment to the post of Poland's Prime Minister.

The head of state delivered his greeting on , reports Ukrinform.

“Congratulations to Donald Tusk on his election as Prime Minister of Poland by the Sejm. Ukraine and Poland's future lies in unity, mutual assistance, and strategic partnership in order to defeat our common enemy. When we stand together, both our nations' freedom is unbeatable,” Zelensky wrote.

He underlined Ukraine's appreciation of Poland's support.

“Together, we enhance each other and the entire Europe. I am certain that Ukraine and Poland will remain committed to the cause of defending global freedom,” the Ukrainian president stated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Mateusz Morawiecki's government failed to pass a vote of confidence in the lower house of the Polish parliament, therefore the initiative to nominate the chairman of the Council of Ministers was forwarded to the Seimas.

The Seimas of Poland elected Donald Tusk as the new head of the Polish government.

Photo: President's Office