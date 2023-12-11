Kuleba, Szijjarto Hold Hour-Long Meeting On Opening Of EU Accession Talks With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, discussed with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto the European Council's decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's membership and clearly emphasized to him the common future in Europe.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote about this on Instagram, Ukrinform reports.

"I just finished a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto. We talked for an hour. There was a very long, sincere conversation. We have long known each other, although it is really the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion that we sat down and had a thorough discussion. We answered each other's questions honestly," he said.

Kuleba wrote that the main topic was the European Council's decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"I understand that everyone is waiting for the answer: yes or no? Give it some time. I will now report to President Zelensky. Peter will report to his prime minister," added the head of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Finally, the minister emphasized that he clearly told his Hungarian counterpart: "We have a common future in Europe. We have to get there as soon as possible. Together".

As reported, the EU Foreign Affairs Council is meeting today in Brussels. Early in the meeting, the European government officials were joined by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who informed the European partners about the developments in Ukraine and its efforts in reforms on the way toward EU membership.

The FAC should coordinate the positions of member states regarding relations with Ukraine, in particular, on the launch of negotiations on EU membership and the allocation of EUR 50 billion in financial support until 2027, as well as regarding the increase of security assistance for Ukraine. At the end of this week, all said issues will be considered at the level of heads of state and government of the EU member states, who will meet in Brussels in the format of the European Council on December 14-15.

