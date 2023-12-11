               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
COP28 Airs Presentation Of Azerbaijan's Rich Culture And History (VIDEO)


12/11/2023 3:18:58 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11. A presentation of Azerbaijan's rich culture, history and nature was shown at the COP28 conference in Dubai.

Trend presents the full video of the presentation:

