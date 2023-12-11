Some Countries Sought To Disqualify Azerbaijan From Hosting COP29 - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11. Some countries have tried to eliminate Azerbaijan from the competition to host COP29, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev told journalists, Trend reports.

He spoke on the sidelines of the COP28 conference in Dubai (UAE).

"However, Azerbaijan was supported in the vote by 22 countries. We are pleased with our achievements. Our political will also prevailed on this matter. This was Azerbaijan's aspiration to win, and we achieved it," he said.

The Eastern European Regional Group selected Azerbaijan to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in 2024.

Aside from Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria also submitted bids. On December 7, 2023, however, following direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia agreed to withdraw their candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and withdrawn its candidacy.