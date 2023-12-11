Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Suspends Licenses Of Insurance Agents

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended insurance licenses issued to 20
individuals for 3 months, Trend reports.
According to the CBA, this decision was made on December 6 in
compliance with the Insurance Activity Law.
Licenses were revoked owing to a lack of relevant reports.
The Central Bank's major purpose is to maintain price stability
within the limits prescribed by law.
Without prejudice to the fundamental purpose, the Central Bank
preserves financial stability within the scope of its assigned
authorities under financial market rules.
