               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Suspends Licenses Of Insurance Agents


12/11/2023 3:18:56 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended insurance licenses issued to 20 individuals for 3 months, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, this decision was made on December 6 in compliance with the Insurance Activity Law.

Licenses were revoked owing to a lack of relevant reports.

The Central Bank's major purpose is to maintain price stability within the limits prescribed by law.

Without prejudice to the fundamental purpose, the Central Bank preserves financial stability within the scope of its assigned authorities under financial market rules.

MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107574322

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search