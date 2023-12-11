APC Of Russian Peacekeepers Crashes Into Valley In Azerbaijan's Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. An armored personnel carrier belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent fell into a gorge in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Trend reports.

It became known through social media.

According to the source, one Russian serviceman was killed and two were injured. One of the injured has a critical condition.

The injured were transported to a hospital in Khankendi.