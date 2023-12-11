(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The COP28
Presidency congratulates Azerbaijan for being chosen to host COP29
next year, the COP28 official X page says, Trend reports.
"We look forward to working together to continue building
momentum on climate action, ensuring we keep 1.5°C within reach and
leave no one behind", the publication says.
COP 28 refers to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November until
12 December 2023.
UN Climate Change conferences (or COPs) take place every year,
and are the world's only multilateral decision-making forum on
climate change with almost complete membership of every country in
the world.
