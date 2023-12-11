               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

COP28 Presidency Congratulates Azerbaijan For Being Chosen To Host COP29


12/11/2023 3:18:54 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The COP28 Presidency congratulates Azerbaijan for being chosen to host COP29 next year, the COP28 official X page says, Trend reports.

"We look forward to working together to continue building momentum on climate action, ensuring we keep 1.5°C within reach and leave no one behind", the publication says.

COP 28 refers to the United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November until 12 December 2023.

UN Climate Change conferences (or COPs) take place every year, and are the world's only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change with almost complete membership of every country in the world.

MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107574320

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search