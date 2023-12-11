SOCAR Talks Energy Co-Op With Mizuho Financial Group

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. On December 11,
President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic
(SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with a delegation of one of the largest
banking holdings in Japan - the Mizuho financial group, Trend
reports.
Satisfaction with the long-term effective activities of Japanese
companies in Azerbaijan was expressed, and the successful
development of cooperation between SOCAR and Mizuho Bank was
emphasized at the meeting.
During the meeting, information was presented on SOCAR's
long-term corporate goals, in particular, on the work carried out
in such areas as energy transition, digitalization, innovation and
business sustainability.
The parties reviewed existing and future opportunities for
cooperation in the energy sector and exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
