Azerbaijani FM Meets With Slovakian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Foreign Minister
of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework of a working
visit to Belgium to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers
of the Eastern Partnership countries, held a meeting with the
Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of Slovakia Juraj
Blanar, Trend reports
citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his
congratulations to the Slovak minister on his appointment and
wished him success in his activities.
There was expressed satisfaction with the current level of ties
between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, celebrating the 30th anniversary
of diplomatic relations, developing in the spirit of friendship and
cooperation. It was noted that the current political dialogue,
mutual visits and contacts between the two countries have made an
important contribution to the development of relations.
Issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Slovakia in the field of economy and trade, energy security,
culture, tourism, education, transport and other areas, including
elements of regional and international security were also
discussed. The intention of Slovak companies to participate in
joint investment, restoration and construction projects in the
Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions is highly appreciated.
It was noted that the massive contamination of the territories of
Azerbaijan during the period of occupation with mines and
explosives is the main obstacle to restoration and reconstruction
work, as well as to ensuring the safe return of internally
displaced persons to their homes. The cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Slovakia in combating the mine threat was noted with
satisfaction.
Detailed information was provided on the current situation in
the region in the post-conflict period, as well as Azerbaijan's
efforts towards normalizing relations with Armenia and promoting a
peace agenda.
During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on other
bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
