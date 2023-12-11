EU Extends Its Mission At Azerbaijani-Armenian Border - What Is Brussels Aiming For?

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The EU foreign
ministers have decided to expand the size of their civilian mission
in Armenia by 50 percent - from 138 to 209 personnel, said EU High
Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell during a press
conference following the meeting of EU foreign ministers, Trend reports.
"Today, the EU Council has made the decision to reinforce our
civilian mission in Armenia, elevating our presence on the ground
from 138 to 209 individuals. This significant increase aims to
enhance stability along Armenia's international border with
Azerbaijan," he stated.
Previously, the EU also doubled the humanitarian aid package to
10.45 million euros and activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism
in response to Armenia's request, with the aim of "tackling
socio-economic needs and supporting food and fuel," as they assert.
Although there is no proof whatsoever of where those funds go to
meet Yerevan's needs.
Moreover, recently, Borrell came out with the claim that
Azerbaijan had supposedly "expelled" 150,000 Armenians from
Karabakh. The extent to which Borrell envisions the number of
Karabakh Armenians is beyond imagination.
Now, by increasing the number of Europeans at the
Azerbaijan-Armenia border, the EU, represented by Borrell, is
simply stirring up trouble once again. Against the backdrop of the
recently hashed-out agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, such
moves can be nothing but a deliberate attempt to undercut the peace
process.
Azerbaijan has proved its capability to address any emerging
issues with Armenia independently, without the need for mediation
from third parties. Figures such as Borrell do not possess the
authority to interfere in Azerbaijan's foreign policy or jeopardize
its ties with the EU. It's about time that EU political leaders
abandon this two-faced approach and eliminate double standards.
