Azerbaijani, Greek Fms Discuss Bilateral Cooperation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. On December 11,
the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Greek Republic Georgios Gerapetritis as part of participation in
the meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership
countries, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece on bilateral and
multilateral platforms, including future prospects, as well as the
latest developments in the region.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the Greek minister on his
appointment to this post. It was emphasized with satisfaction that
last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of
diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Greece.
The importance of the further development of bilateral relations
between the countries was noted, and the importance of developing
relations in all areas, including political, economic, trade,
energy, agricultural, tourism, humanitarian and other areas, and
expanding cooperation in accordance with the interests of our
peoples was emphasized at the meeting. It was said that mutual
visits and expansion of contacts within various platforms are
important from the point of view of strengthening the political
dialogue between the two countries. The parties also noted that
Azerbaijan is a reliable and strategic partner of Europe in the
field of energy security, and emphasized the exceptional importance
of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, as well
as the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector. In this regard, there
was expressed confidence that successful cooperation between the
two countries in the energy sector would contribute to development
and stability in the region and cover other areas of mutual
interest.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his colleague in detail about
the new realities that have arisen in the region in the
post-conflict period, the factors that determined local
anti-terrorism measures, the process of normalization of relations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the agenda for the peace
agreement, restoration and construction work carried out in
liberated territories.
The parties also discussed other regional and international
issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107574315
