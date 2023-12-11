Ukraine Reiterates Support For Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Ukraine
reiterates support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity,
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said, Trend reports.
“It was good to meet with my Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun
Bayramov to discuss President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula
and our bilateral cooperation. I reiterated Ukraine's support for
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within its internationally
recognized borders, as well as initiatives to develop regional
cooperation in the space between the Caspian and Black Seas,” he
wrote on his page on X.
Meanwhile, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is currently on a working
visit to Belgium to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers
of the Eastern Partnership countries.
