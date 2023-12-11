               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine Reiterates Support For Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity - FM


12/11/2023 3:18:43 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Ukraine reiterates support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said, Trend reports.

“It was good to meet with my Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and our bilateral cooperation. I reiterated Ukraine's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as initiatives to develop regional cooperation in the space between the Caspian and Black Seas,” he wrote on his page on X.

Meanwhile, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is currently on a working visit to Belgium to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries.

